dayton logo
X

UD imposes campus indoor mask mandate

A sign on the University of Dayton housing in March 2020 urges mask wearing. FILE
A sign on the University of Dayton housing in March 2020 urges mask wearing. FILE

Local News | 16 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

The University of Dayton on Monday announced that everyone on campus is required to wear masks in classrooms, dining halls.

The university updated its mask guidelines on the same day the city of Dayton changed its mask protocol to require that masks be worn inside all city buildings.

ExploreUS hits 70% vaccination rate – a month late, amid a surge

The university’s mask policy, effective immediately, requires mask usage regardless of vaccine status in academic, classroom, studio, lab and related spaces and all dining facilities when not actively eating and drinking.

Masks are not required for those alone in a private office or cubicle; however, the university said it strongly encourages every to wear masks in shared residential areas on campus, such as common areas and lobbies.

ExploreDayton requires masks indoors at city buildings; may mandate employee vaccination

For more information about UD’s COVID-19 policy, visit here.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top