UD reports 12 more COVID-19 cases on campus

The University of Dayton reported 12 more coronavirus cases on campus within 24 hours, more than double the number of cases reported during the first part of the week.
There are now 25 active cases with classes not scheduled to start until Monday.
UD officials on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert level after 11 cases were reported in the last week. The rising level signifies “a serious threat to our ability to remain on campus,” university President Eric F. Spina wrote to students Thursday.
The move Thursday to Status 2 of the university’s five-tiered response means small outbreaks have been detected but should be able to be contained with contact tracing. The highest status, Level 5, would lead to vacating campus, according to the university.
Spina said small clusters of COVID-19 are emerging because some students are not following mandatory measures to prevent the spread of the virus.\
“These students are ignoring the safety protocols put into place to help keep us on campus this fall,” he wrote. “Students are gathering in groups that are larger than allowed, having parties, not wearing face coverings and not observing physical distancing.”
Of the cumulative positive cases from June 23 to Thursday, students have accounted for 20 cases, two have been employees, one was another individual who visited campus. The breakdown of Friday’s 12 cases was not available.
Students started moving in Aug. 8 for the upcoming semester. Students who test positive for the coronavirus have returned home to isolate, and those they identified as close contacts are in a 14-day quarantine.