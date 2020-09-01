X

UD reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in days

Ayesha Sheikh, left and Brooke Baker, both sophomores at the University of Dayton, wear masks as they walk on campus during the COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020.
Ayesha Sheikh, left and Brooke Baker, both sophomores at the University of Dayton, wear masks as they walk on campus during the COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News | 9 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

The University of Dayton reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the lowest number of new cases reported in days.

There are also 771 active cases and 134 recoveries, the university reported on its campus status webpage.

ExploreUniversity of Dayton reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 744 active cases

The 55 cases reported Tuesday is down 56 from the 111 reported the previous day.

The campus alert level remained unchanged at red Status 4-Warning on its five-tired system. This means contact tracing is not able to reliably identify affected individuals.

Last week, the university extended remote learning until at least Sept. 14. It also launched an initiative to expand testing of students.

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.