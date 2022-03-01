Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

UD sells Brown Street site for $400K to Pine Club

1918 Brown St., Dayton. Montgomery County photo

caption arrowCaption
1918 Brown St., Dayton. Montgomery County photo

Local News
By , Staff
2 hours ago

The Pine Club has purchased property near its Brown Street restaurant from the University of Dayton.

Pine Club Real Estate Inc. bought property at 1918 Brown St. from East Aqua Development V1 LLC, which is tied to the University of Dayton.

ExploreWright-Patterson officer wins preliminary injunction in vaccine suit against Air Force

The building is two doors north of the popular old-school steakhouse at 1926 Brown St.

caption arrowCaption
The Pine Club will reopen its dining room and offer curbside carryout starting July 29, 2020.

The Pine Club will reopen its dining room and offer curbside carryout starting July 29, 2020.

caption arrowCaption
The Pine Club will reopen its dining room and offer curbside carryout starting July 29, 2020.

The deed in the transaction was signed by Andrew Horner, UD’s executive vice president of business and administrative services.

Montgomery County auditor’s records dated the transaction as Feb. 15.

An employee answering the phone at the Pine Club Tuesday morning referred questions to a manager who wasn’t there. A message seeking comment was sent to Horner and a UD spokesman.

In Other News
1
Help keep parks clean and green during Five Rivers MetroParks service...
2
New U.S. House map talks go on while Ohio Supreme Court mulls state...
3
February top 10 wettest on record
4
JOIN US: For our In Your Prime virtual event with local experts
5
Ohio’s 21-day COVID case average drops below 2,000 for first time since...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top