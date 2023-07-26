UDF offering giveaways Saturday; Far Hills location is new type of store

United Dairy Farmers plans to celebrate its new location at 5980 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with discounts and freebies.

That includes a 40-cent discount per gallon on gasoline, free coffee, 25-cent fountain drinks, 49-cent hot dogs, and buy-one-get-one free offers on UDF potato chips and donuts.

The store, which opened June 23, is the first of UDF’s newest store design in the Dayton market, according to Jim Dwenger, vice president of operations. In addition to the traditional gas station/convenience store with ice cream counter, the store has a breakfast and lunch menu, with a kitchen that cooks multiple varieties of hot sandwiches.

The new location represents an approximately $8 million investment, UDF officials previously said. It was constructed on two acres at the intersection of Far Hills and Whipp Road that had previously been home to a Pizza Hut, a Tim Hortons and a Sunoco gas station that closed in 2014.

UDF long planned to construct the new location, purchasing the Sunoco property for $750,000 in 2014 and announcing its intentions shortly after. It purchased the former Pizza Hut for $725,000 in 2016, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

At Saturday’s event, an in-store flyer will offer discounts and coupons, and there will be extra perks for members of UDF’s free loyalty program, U-Drive Plus.

The new store will generate between 25 to 30 full- and part-time positions, officials said.

Founded in 1940 in the Cincinnati suburb of Norwood, UDF is a fourth-generation family organization with 210 stores in three states — Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.