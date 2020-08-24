University of Dayton’s active COVID-19 cases jump to 99

New positive coronavirus cases nearly doubled in a day with 33 reported Saturday and 32 Sunday, according to the University of Dayton’s website.
There are now 99 active COVID-19 cases, with 114 reported since June 23. All but three have involved students; two were employees and a third was a visitor to campus. Students comprise all cases reported since Aug. 18, university data show.
Classes started online Monday for the fall semester after the university on Sunday announced the shift to remote learning due to increased COVID-19 cases and contact tracing results.
UD President Eric Spina said in a video to students late Sunday afternoon that in the last few days, “It’s clear that several clusters of the virus have emerged among networks of students based upon activities that occurred a week or so ago that did not comply fully to our safety protocols.”
The campus status level was elevated Sunday “Status 3 – Yellow - Caution.” a status which means that the university “an outbreak occurs where the ability to contact trace with high confidence makes it difficult to identify a specific area for containment, isolation and remediation. It may be necessary to close affected areas or buildings, isolate or move affected students, and/or ask impacted employees to move to remote operations. Some courses may switch to strictly online modality.”
The highest status, Level 5, would lead to vacating campus, according to the university.