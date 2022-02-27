Ukraine war protests come to Dayton

Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert on Sunday in an unprecedented escalation of tension with the West since the collapse of the Soviet Union over Russia’s massive conventional assault of Ukraine, which entered its fourth day with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city.

Nataliia Olefir attends a rally at Courthouse Square to show support for the Ukraine Sunday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF