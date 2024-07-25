Ullery’s Homemade Ice Cream has sold ice cream at local fairs for 30 years: Here’s how they do it

Ullery’s daughter, Rhonda Kramer, and her husband, Joe, can be found at the Clark and Greene County fairs selling Ullery’s Homemade Ice Cream. Kramer’s younger brother, Rob, and his wife, Lorrie, are at the Montgomery, Preble, Darke and Fulton County fairs.

The oldest, Rod, and his wife, Tammy, operate throughout Indiana and have their own brick-and-mortar shop.

Kramer said her dad was a farmer who worked for the City of Trotwood for 30 years. He retired at 55 and wanted something to do to keep him busy. His interest in steam engines led to someone suggesting that he make homemade ice cream.

“He looked at the different recipes to find that special recipe and its been working ever since,” Kramer said.

Ullery started with three flavors: chocolate, strawberry and vanilla. His late-wife, Pat, and her sister, Philly, worked countless events and built relationships with event organizers throughout the area.

“Once one of us wanted to get into it, he’d give us the trailer and buy another one,” Kramer said.

She and her husband started serving ice cream in the early 2000s.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” Kramer said. “People think “oh you’re making tons of money,” but they don’t see the stuff in the background.”

To prepare for a week at fair, first things first, they have to find a place to stay. The couple then has to make sure they have enough supplies in their trailer from ice, salt and milk to cups and IBC Root Beer, they’re making stops at different suppliers.

The Kramers started the Clark County Fair with 35 cans of ice cream — approximately 175 gallons. With the help of a 1936 John Deere 3 HP hit and miss engine, they estimated that they make 12 cans of ice cream a day (60 gallons). It takes about 20 minutes to make a can of ice cream, but the freezing process can take up to 36 hours.

Those at the Clark County Fair love Ullery’s chocolate and strawberry ice cream. At the Greene County Fair, favorites include cookies and cream, butter pecan and caramel crumb apple pie, Kramer said. Most people order a scoop of ice cream in a homemade waffle cone, but they also have shakes, sundaes and root beer floats.

When Ullery died in 2010, the siblings took his event list and divided it between the three of them. One event that holds a special place in Kramer’s heart is the Greene County Fair. This fair was her dad’s first fair and after he died she said they accepted her with open arms.

Her favorite part of serving ice cream at events like the fair is watching the kids grow up. During fair week, they have customers that come two to three times a day to get their fill of ice cream.

“We’re just a family run business,” Kramer said. “We didn’t have to do it, but we wanted to do it.”

For more information about Ullery’s, visit ullerys.com.