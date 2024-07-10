Ultimate War Gamez foam combat arena opens in Beavercreek

“It’s just a fun thing that anyone ages five to 85 can do,” said owner Patrick Taylor.

Located at 3415 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek, Ultimate War Gamez has about 9000 square feet. The location was previously occupied by Majer Hitters indoor sports training.

The game is more akin to paintball than laser tag, with 25 different game modes and refereed matches. Ultimate War Gamez does events, as well as walk-in play later in the week.

Taylor, who lives in Kentucky, has been in the entertainment center business for seven years. Over that period of time, Taylor discovered that foam combat was an underserved market, and a workout his customers enjoyed.

“We’ve just learned over the past six, seven years now that just foam combat is worth that. So this brand Ultimate War Gamez is just focused on that, but it’s a blast. Everybody loves it who comes in and does it,” he said.

Ultimate War Gamez opened locations in both Beavercreek and Lexington, Kentucky in June.

“(Dayton) is a great market for what we do,” Taylor said, adding that the reception from the Beavercreek community since their opening has been great.

“When people come in, they don’t really know what to expect. They’ve never been to our place and then when they leave they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Taylor said. “Especially adults are like ‘This is a lot more fun than I thought it was going to be.’ People just absolutely love what we do.”