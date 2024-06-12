United Airlines adds two more daily flights from Dayton to Washington, DC

Local News
By
19 minutes ago
X

United Airlines has added two more nonstop flights at the Dayton International Airport to Washington, D.C.

United will now operate three daily nonstop flights to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), said Gil Turner, Dayton’s director of aviation. United previously only operated one daily flight from Dayton to the nation’s capital.

American Airlines also has air service from Dayton to Washington area’s other airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

With the addition of the new flights to Washington, United will have eight nonstop flights each day out of Dayton to three destinations, Turner said.

United also operates four daily nonstop flights to Chicago O’Hare (ORD). The airline has one daily nonstop flight to Denver (DEN), which began in September 2023.

United’s flights to Washington Dulles are regional jets, Turner said.

The addition of new flights suggests that the demand for air travel is returning, he said.

“Washington Dulles is an industry-leading network hub for United Airlines. These additional flights to Washington Dulles International Airport will create more connecting options for our passengers traveling to the East Coast and beyond,” he said.

United saw a strong response from the Miami Valley region after introducing nonstop service to Denver, said Mark Weithofer, United’s managing director of domestic network planning.

“We look forward to connecting the region to our industry-leading network via Washington Dulles,” Weithofer said.

In Other News
1
New Indian restaurant opens in Huber Heights
2
Before Rob Dyrdek was a celebrity, he was a Kettering kid who got a...
3
Dayton Region Walk of Fame inductees include pioneers, philanthropists
4
Jubie’s Creamery now open in Troy
5
This Week in Dayton History: Barry MacKay plays Wimbledon, Bargain Barn...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top