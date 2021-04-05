United Dairy Farmers zoning request approved for Centerville area

WASHINGTON TWP. – Rezoning for a new United Dairy Farmers has been approved.
The zoning change approved by the Washington Twp. trustees this week involves the northeast corner of Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road near the Centerville border.
The area will be rezoned from general business to planned development business to accommodate the new UDF.
Plans for the UDF call for it to be built on 2 acres involving three parcels of undeveloped land.
The proposed UDF would include a fueling station, outdoor dining and “associated improvements,” according to township records.
The three parcels were previously developed as standalone commercial lots, including a Sunoco gas station, Pizza Hut and Tim Hortons, records show.