University of Dayton reports 148 new cases, elevates alert level

The move to red Status 4 - Warning on the university’s five-tiered response means contact tracing cannot reliably identify affected individuals. Also, students able to return home may be asked to do so and some employees will be asked to work remotely. The next status would call for all students to vacate campus.

University officials on Thursday also announced extra safety measures: all campus dining options will move to “grab-and-go;” students are advised not to visit each other’s rooms, suites or houses; students are advised not to leave campus unless they have an approved educational reason, outside employment or for essentials like groceries; and commuter students will continue to stay off campus and learn remotely.