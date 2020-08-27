University of Dayton reports 148 new cases, elevates alert level

The University of Dayton raised its campus alert status and announced that undergraduate courses will continue remotely for at least the next two weeks.
UD officials confirmed 148 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 380 and 410 cases reported since June 23.
It is the first time the daily case update has been in the triple digits.
The move to red Status 4 - Warning on the university’s five-tiered response means contact tracing cannot reliably identify affected individuals. Also, students able to return home may be asked to do so and some employees will be asked to work remotely. The next status would call for all students to vacate campus.
University officials on Thursday also announced extra safety measures: all campus dining options will move to “grab-and-go;” students are advised not to visit each other’s rooms, suites or houses; students are advised not to leave campus unless they have an approved educational reason, outside employment or for essentials like groceries; and commuter students will continue to stay off campus and learn remotely.
The university began a testing program that calls for testing up to 1,000 students a week, and also have referred more than 100 students for possible disciplinary action for violating campus safety mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.