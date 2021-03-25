University of Dayton to hold six in-person graduation ceremonies May 7-9

The University of Dayton will hold six in-person graduation ceremonies on campus on May 7-9 at UD Arena. The ceremonies were designed to allow graduates and their guests to celebrate safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students will be limited to four guests who must follow safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering. Tickets will be required to enter UD Arena and seats will be assigned.
Only essential support staff for the ceremonies will attend.
“We know students and families strongly desire a memorable, in-person event, and we are thankful to members of the commencement planning team, who extensively studied venues and options with student input, for their work to make these events possible,” said Paul Benson, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs.
Ceremonies will take place on the following days:
Friday, May 7:
- School of Law
- Doctoral/Mater’s programs
Saturday, May 8:
- College of Arts and Sciences (two ceremonies)
- ROTC Commissioning
- Baccalaureate Mass
Sunday, May 9:
- Schools of Education and Health Science and Engineering
- School of Business Administration
“While we would love to be together under one roof at the same time, hosting the smaller ceremonies allows us to offer a weatherproof facility with excellent accessibility, sound and video capabilities, and an experienced team well-versed in working under public health guidelines,” President Eric F. Spina and Benson said in a message to students.
A Baccalaureate Mass will be held at 6 p.m. May 8 at UD Arena. Due to limited seating, tickets will be required. More information about registering for tickets will be released at a later date.
Plans may be changed based on the state of the pandemic on campus or in the community at the time of graduation.
More information on ceremony times, tickets and livestreams will be released at a later date and shared on the graduation website.