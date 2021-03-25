University of Dayton to hold six in-person graduation ceremonies May 7-9

Friday, May 7:

School of Law

Doctoral/Mater’s programs

Saturday, May 8:

College of Arts and Sciences (two ceremonies)

ROTC Commissioning

Baccalaureate Mass

Sunday, May 9:

Schools of Education and Health Science and Engineering

School of Business Administration

“While we would love to be together under one roof at the same time, hosting the smaller ceremonies allows us to offer a weatherproof facility with excellent accessibility, sound and video capabilities, and an experienced team well-versed in working under public health guidelines,” President Eric F. Spina and Benson said in a message to students.

A Baccalaureate Mass will be held at 6 p.m. May 8 at UD Arena. Due to limited seating, tickets will be required. More information about registering for tickets will be released at a later date.

Plans may be changed based on the state of the pandemic on campus or in the community at the time of graduation.

More information on ceremony times, tickets and livestreams will be released at a later date and shared on the graduation website.