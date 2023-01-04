dayton logo
Unusually warm weather helps Dayton break temperature record

Balmy temperatures on Tuesday broke a 27-year-old record for warmest minimum temperature in Dayton.

The Dayton International Airport recorded a temperature of 57 degrees Tuesday, setting the new record for high minimum temperature, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The previous record for Jan. 3 was set in 1997 with 55 degrees.

Unusually warm weather is expected to continue today with highs around 60 degrees. Cooler — but still warmer than normal — temperatures in the low to mid-40s are forecasted for the rest of the week.

Columbus also set a new record for warmest minimum temperature Tuesday with John Glenn Columbus International Airport recording a temperature of 56 degrees.

Previously, Columbus’ record was also 55 degrees set in 1997, according to NWS.

