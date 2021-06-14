Upper Valley Mall: Mark Pi Express closing today after 28 years serving the community

A longtime restaurant at the Upper Valley Mall in Clark County will close today after being in business for almost 30 years.
Mark Pi Express at the Upper Valley Mall will close permanently as the mall, once a bustling hub for retail in the county, will shutter its doors for good on Wednesday.
The restaurant at the mall has been owned and operated by Kim and Tule Hua for 28 years. The couple will be retiring after today and opened the restaurant after immigrating to the U.S. nearly 30 years ago.
“It was a really good business for my parents. I mean this is really all they have known since they moved here. They like being in a small community and getting to know everyone over the years,” Jenny Hua said of her parents.
Her parents chose Springfield to operate the restaurant due to it being a good location as well as being near family.
Jenny Hua said that she also has had other family members who have owned and operated Mark Pi locations.
She said that her parents have owned and operated the restaurant at the mall for most of her life and the business has been a fixture for her and her two sisters.
Her parents had decided that they would retire when the mall closes. She said her mother is ready to retire, but joked that her father is the type that would keep working if he could.
Jenny Hua said that her parents are going to miss the restaurant and especially their customers.
Jenny’s sister Helen Hua also posted on Facebook stating that her parents will be spending more time with family after the restaurant closes.
She added that her parents enjoyed getting to know the community as well as their regular customers.
“This is all they’ve known and are so sad to be closing this chapter in their life. I cannot wait for this long-deserved retirement for them to spend more time doing what they love, being with family and traveling,” Helen Hua wrote.
“With that being said, they couldn’t have done this without the support of such loving and loyal customers throughout the years,” she added.