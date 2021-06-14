Upper Valley Mall: Mark Pi Express closing today after 28 years serving the community

Jenny Hua said that she also has had other family members who have owned and operated Mark Pi locations.

She said that her parents have owned and operated the restaurant at the mall for most of her life and the business has been a fixture for her and her two sisters.

Her parents had decided that they would retire when the mall closes. She said her mother is ready to retire, but joked that her father is the type that would keep working if he could.

Jenny Hua said that her parents are going to miss the restaurant and especially their customers.

Jenny’s sister Helen Hua also posted on Facebook stating that her parents will be spending more time with family after the restaurant closes.

She added that her parents enjoyed getting to know the community as well as their regular customers.

“This is all they’ve known and are so sad to be closing this chapter in their life. I cannot wait for this long-deserved retirement for them to spend more time doing what they love, being with family and traveling,” Helen Hua wrote.

“With that being said, they couldn’t have done this without the support of such loving and loyal customers throughout the years,” she added.