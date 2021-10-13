UPS, FedEx, USPS release holiday shipping dates: What you should know

FedEx

FedEx, meanwhile, advised sending packages no later than Dec. 15 if using FedEx Ground and Dec. 22 if using FedEx 2-Day. The deadline for FedEx’s Same Day service is Dec. 24, one day earlier than last year.

Problems last year

Last holiday season, many retailers warned of shipping delays as consumers did even more of their holiday shopping online than usual. The Postal Service, in particular, struggled with delivering packages on time under the weight of historic holiday volume and staffing shortages from COVID-19.

All three package carriers are staffing up for another surge this year. UPS and the U.S. Postal Service have said they plan to hire 100,000 and 40,000 seasonal employees, respectively. FedEx aims to hire 90,000, up from 70,000 last year. Many of those jobs remain open.