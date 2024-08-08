Urbana photographer Grimm wins Ohio State Parks photo contest

“The best thing about Springfield is the parks,” Grimm said. “State parks, county parks, city parks. You could practically go across the entire county in a park.”

Grimm’s photography career began in photojournalism at age 32, and he is now an independent photographer for a variety of occasions.

“I was humbled by this. I mean, this [photography] is how I feed my kids. It’s unreal to me” Grimm said.

Credit: Andrew Grimm Credit: Andrew Grimm

Grimm said he took the winning photo from the west side of C.J. Brown Reservoir looking east toward the main beach.

Grimm’s photo received first place in the Ohio State Parks contest. Stacia Waddle of Columbus won second place for a photo at Hocking Hills State Park, while Tony Everhardt of Walbridge won third place for a photo taken at Maumee Bay State Park.

The contest celebrated not only Ohio’s 76 state parks, but the 75th anniversary of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

According to his website, Grimm shoots everything from headshots, to event photos, to real estate. He said he didn’t initially plan on entering the photo contest until someone suggested it to him, and was shocked to learn he won first place.