U.S. Winter Outlook: Expect wetter weather

This winter will be a wet one for the region.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter outlook that predicts seasonal temperatures and lots of precipitation.
Although the forecast calls for cooler conditions in the North, the weather models show this region likely will hold steady with near average temperatures for the winter season, which runs from Dec. 21 through March 20, 2021.
What won’t be average is the precipitation. It is projected to be a much wetter winter this upcoming season.
Credit: NOAA
Whether that is experienced as rain, sleet or snow is too early to tell.
The winter outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations, which are generally not predictable more than a week in advance, NOAA said.