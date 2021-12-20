Vaccinations by the numbers: Public Health delivers nearly 100,000 doses in 2021

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County administered nearly 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021, according to numbers released Monday.
The agency said it continues to provide emergency response to residents of Montgomery County during the pandemic.
“I am extremely proud of the effort our staff continues to make to serve our citizens during the pandemic,” said Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County health commissioner. “Their sacrifices further demonstrate their individual care and concern for the health of others in our community.”
A look at Public Health’s work, by the numbers:
99,597 vaccine doses administered
538 vaccination clinics held
76 mobile RTA clinics held
22 church clinics held
484 homeless shelter vaccinations
3,100 first dose gift cards distributed
114 clinic locations
1,015 vaccination home visits
Public Health staff and contractors provided a variety of services throughout the year, the release said, including contact tracing, vaccination clinics, outreach to at-risk populations, education and call center operations.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.phdmc.org.