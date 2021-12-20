Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Vaccinations by the numbers: Public Health delivers nearly 100,000 doses in 2021

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County began administering vaccine boosters earlier this year at the Dayton Convention Center, less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized such third shots.
caption arrowCaption
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County began administering vaccine boosters earlier this year at the Dayton Convention Center, less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized such third shots.

Local News
37 minutes ago

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County administered nearly 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021, according to numbers released Monday.

The agency said it continues to provide emergency response to residents of Montgomery County during the pandemic.

“I am extremely proud of the effort our staff continues to make to serve our citizens during the pandemic,” said Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County health commissioner. “Their sacrifices further demonstrate their individual care and concern for the health of others in our community.”

ExploreVaccination rates have slowed. Here's what local counties are doing.

A look at Public Health’s work, by the numbers:

99,597 vaccine doses administered

538 vaccination clinics held

76 mobile RTA clinics held

22 church clinics held

484 homeless shelter vaccinations

3,100 first dose gift cards distributed

114 clinic locations

1,015 vaccination home visits

Public Health staff and contractors provided a variety of services throughout the year, the release said, including contact tracing, vaccination clinics, outreach to at-risk populations, education and call center operations.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.phdmc.org.

In Other News
1
The Foodbank celebrates first harvest from greenhouse
2
Caravan of local first responders to spread holiday cheer during...
3
Season of Giving: Local church, volunteers hand out hundreds of meals...
4
Early indications say white Christmas unlikely this year, but rain a...
5
More than 2M pounds of pork products recalled for possible listeria...
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top