Valley Food Relief: How your donations could help local families

Volunteers handed out watermelons Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Dayton Food Bank mass food distribution at the Wright State University Nutter Center. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Volunteers handed out watermelons Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Dayton Food Bank mass food distribution at the Wright State University Nutter Center. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
Updated Dec 31, 2021
The Dayton Daily News’ annual relief effort collects funds for the Dayton Foodbank.

Food insecurity, meaning families and individuals don’t have enough affordable, nutritious food to sustain their lives, is a threat to our community. Foodbanks in our area help those facing food insecurity, and every $1 donation to the Valley Food Relief fundraising campaign provides six meals to someone in need.

Together, we can help.

Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible. You can donate:

Back-to-back crises of devastating tornadoes in 2019 followed by a pandemic and recession last year has led to an increase in those who turn to area foodbanks for assistance, according to the Dayton Foodbank. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Dayton Daily News have supported Valley Food Relief, which raises money for The Foodbank Inc. This annual drive is happening now through Jan. 9, 2022, and needs your support.

The hungry in our community include children, seniors, low-income workers, and those who have been impacted by the pandemic over the past two years.

Last year, thanks to your generosity, Valley Food Relief raised more than $250,000, providing more than 1.2 million meals to feed hungry families right here in our community.

