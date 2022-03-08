Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Van Gogh paintings at the center of new Dayton Art Institute exhibition

The 2022 Focus Exhibition Season presents “Van Gogh and European Landscapes,” an exclusive show with work by Vincent van Gogh and contemporaries such as Charles-Francois Daubigny and John Constable, at Dayton Art Institute March 5 through Sunday, Sept. 4.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
The 2022 Focus Exhibition Season presents “Van Gogh and European Landscapes,” an exclusive show with work by Vincent van Gogh and contemporaries such as Charles-Francois Daubigny and John Constable, at Dayton Art Institute March 5 through Sunday, Sept. 4.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A new Dayton Art Institute exhibition features two Vincent van Gogh paintings on loan from Switzerland.

Van Gogh & European Landscapes, which opened Saturday, is scheduled to run through Sept. 4. The exhibition centers around European landscape paintings and also includes works by Charles-François Daubigny, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, J M W Turner, John Constable and more.

ExploreVan Gogh, Black heritage part of Dayton Art Institute 2022 lineup

The two van Gogh pieces are landscapes painted in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, in July 1890, during the artist’s last month alive, according to DAI.

The exhibition is free to museum members and included in general admission for non-members. General admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and active military members and free for children ages 6 and younger.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information visit https://www.daytonartinstitute.org/.

In Other News
1
Public Health to host additional COVID vaccine clinics at Dayton Metro...
2
Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams Jr. coming to Nutter...
3
Questions sought for Ohio primary candidates for Wilberforce debates
4
Region breaks 27-year daily rainfall record a day after tying high temp...
5
First Four to put Dayton back in spotlight

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top