Veterans Day events to honor those who served

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE

Plane Talks: Veterans Day

Spend your day honoring our veterans and learn first-hand about the history of the Air Force and the invaluable role airmen play in making it all possible. Plane Talks will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., WPAFB.

Subject matter experts will be stationed in the galleries near the aircraft or exhibit that relate to Veterans Day.

KETTERING

Veterans Day Ceremony

The city of Kettering is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at Delco Park Veterans Memorial Plaza, 1700 Delco Park Drive. The VFW Honor Guard and Fairmont High School’s Symphonic Chorale will be on hand to help celebrate the service of veterans and show the community’s unwavering gratitude.

Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care with Lincoln Park have coordinated a Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony to begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at 590 Isaac Prugh Way.

The ceremony will recognize veterans in the community for their dedication and service with a certificate and an “Items of Honor Bag,” a small star from a flag that has been retired, a rose, a poem and a flag pin. Former Miss Ohio will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America. A luncheon will follow for the veterans and their families.

BEAVERCREEK

City hosting Veterans Day ceremony

The city of Beavercreek will host a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road, at 2 p.m. Friday.

The ceremony will include special guest speaker Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales of the 88th Air Base Wing and a performance by the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight, Spirit of Freedom.

Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for seating.

CENTERVILLE

Library holds veterans exhibit and activities

Washington-Centerville Public Library will host WWII Veteran D. Ralph Young at the Centerville Library, 111 W. Spring Valley Pike, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Young, who served as a gunner’s mate in the U.S. Navy, will share his experiences at war in the Pacific Theatre. In conjunction with Centerville-Washington History, the Library will also host its annual Veterans Exhibit in the room where Young will be speaking.

The exhibit will reflect the history of the military and will also pay special tribute to the U.S. Air Force on its 75th Anniversary. Uniforms, artifacts, and historical items will be on display. The exhibit opens with Young’s program, and will close at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Additional hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdayand 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday,

On Friday, the city will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike. The public is invited back to the library for an open house and reception with light refreshments. (Bill’s Donuts and coffee).

For more information about this or other Library programs, visit the website at wclibrary.info.

LEBANON

Veterans Day Sunrise Flag Service

A Veterans Sunrise Flag Service will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. The public is invited to join Traditions of Lebanon to honor veterans with the service hosted by the Warren County VA. The flag service will be followed by a complimentary continental breakfast.

Contact Community Relations Director, Monique Campbell at MoniqueCampbell@Traditionsmgmt.net or 513-409-0900 for more information.

MIAMISBURG

Veteran’s Day Program 2022

The 2022 Veteran’s Day program will begin at 11 a.m. at Miamisburg Veteran’s Memorial Park, 426 E Central Ave.

The public is invited to the program which includes a Post Welcome from Commander J. Hienrich, the National Anthem by Miamisburg High School Alumni Band and Alberta Duncan, Invocation by Post 165 Chaplain and the Veteran’s Day Address by Mayor Michelle Collins.

Free Community Veterans Day Luncheon

Countryside YMCA Remembrance Ceremony will honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. This event is free and open to the community and will held at the Y’s Lebanon location,1699 Deerfield Rd., Lebanon. The program begins at noon and is followed by lunch at 1 p.m.

Registration not required. Visit countrysideymca.org for more information.

DAYTON

Vietnam Vets Chained Eagles Exhibit

Volunteers from the Vietnam Vets Chained Eagles are coming to Northridge Local Schools on Friday, Nov. 11. This group of veterans is determined to share a piece of our history. The Chained Eagles are again bringing the traveling MIA/POW wall. The wall lists the names of Ohioans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Also in the exhibit is a replica of a “Tiger Cage” made from bamboo retrieved from the jungles of Vietnam. The cage was used during this military conflict to transport prisoners and keep them from escaping. Up to four soldiers were kept in each cage. As additional torture and humiliation, the North Vietnamese Army submerged the cages in the river at night or hung them in trees during the day. This tactic caused further injury and illness, both physically and mentally.

Several veterans from the Vietnam War will share stories, information and answer questions. Teachers in each grade level are invited to bring students on a staggered schedule, to the area outside the high school gym for an opportunity to view the exhibit and listen to the speakers. Students are encouraged to participate by drawing pictures or writing “Welcome Home” notes to those veterans in attendance.

Veterans Day Parade, Food trucks, B-25 Fly Over & More

The Dayton VA Medical Center is hosting a Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. the Dayton VA Campus (4100 W. Third St.) on Saturday.

In addition to the parade, other activities include:

Resource Fair

B-25 Fly Over

Food Trucks

Classic Cars

Military Vehicles

Drill Teams

Equestrian Team

Superhero Characters and Clowns

Live Music

Dance Team

Santa and Mrs. Clause

Veterans Concert at International Peace Museum

The International Peace Museum will join the community in celebrating the service of American veterans in the cause of peace with a concert featuring three musical acts fronted by U.S. military veterans, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 10 N. Ludlow St. (Courthouse Square).

The performances include: Freedom Eagle Veterans Flute Circle, (Performing are Retired Master Sgt. USAF Pattric Gould and his wife Lee Gould and former by former USAF Band of Flight member Carolyn Sargeant, 2 p.m.; Storied Blues with Dennis Geehan (U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran), 3 p.m. and Gary Williams & The Westside Players, 4 p.m. (Williams is a U.S. Navy Veteran

On Friday and Saturday, all military and veterans will be admitted to the Peace Museum at no charge to thank them for their service.

Dayton Art Institute hosts Veterans Community Day

The Dayton Art Institute’s Veterans Community Day on Friday honors all military veterans by welcoming the entire community to enjoy free admission all day with access to its exhibitions. In addition to touring the DAI’S collection and Special and Focus Exhibitions, Veterans Community Day guests can view a curated list of artworks by artists that were in the military or painted depictions of conflict in history.

The DAI will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton.

TROTWOOD

Veterans Day Recognition

A Veterans Day Recognition program will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center, 4000 Lake Center Drive.

“Home of the free, because of the brave.”