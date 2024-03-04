Victor’s Taco Shop to open this week on Far Hills near Kettering

Victor’s Taco Shop’s newest location at 5837 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., near the edge of Kettering, is opening on Friday, March 8.

The restaurant is hosting a soft opening on Thursday, March 7 for 20 selected customers who share a grand opening Facebook post. During the soft opening, Victor’s Taco Shop will have a video production company on site recording everyone’s experience to be used in a commercial.

“We’ve been wanting to come to the Kettering area for a couple years now,” co-owner Jonathan Gaytan previously said.

He was eyeing this location, which was previously a Taco Bell, for about three years now but every time he inquired about the space someone else had been in contract. Gaytan said when the contract fell through, the timing was finally perfect.

The 2,000-square-foot building will feature a dine-in area with seating for around 55 people and a drive-thru.

The fast-food, Mexican restaurant offers the same quality food as a traditional sit-down Mexican restaurant, Gaytan said. Customer favorites include Carne Asada Fries, Breakfast Burritos, Birria Tacos, Super Nachos and Taco Bowls.

Victor’s Taco Shop has several locations throughout the Dayton area including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Dayton, Xenia, Fairborn and Springfield. All locations are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The restaurant located at 1438 N. Keowee St. in Dayton is open until midnight.

For more information, visit www.victorstacoshopohio.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

