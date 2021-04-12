Virtual symposium encourages artists, community to create, grow and heal

Over 20 creative, diverse leaders in the Dayton area will provide workshops as part of a virtual Urban Creative Arts Healing and Performance Symposium slated April 16-17. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Collaboration fuels symposium’s purpose

A number of symposium participants recorded their workshops inside Wright State University’s New Media Incubator, heightening the energy and passion of all involved. A genuine spirit of collaboration provided a common thread.

“As artists who are accustomed to the embodied experience of live performance, many of us have turned to filmed work to continue working in a safe manner,” said Michelle Hayford, University of Dayton Theatre, Dance and Performance Technology program director and associate professor of theatre. “When Sierra and Nate asked me to assist with the direction of the artists in the studio, I was thrilled to be able to share space and energy with artists of the caliber participating in this event, some of whom I’ve worked with before. Even though I was watching them on a live-feed monitor on the other side of the door, I could feel the energy of their delivery and the power of the performances was palpable. I was so happy to work with the creative space that Sierra and Nate curate, getting to do what I love, and work with artists in showcasing their brilliance, especially now, in a year when so many artists have devised creative solutions but long for in-person collaboration.”

“Healing from every aspect whether personally and professionally is what this symposium is about,” added Faith Daniels, 92.1 WROU content director. “The ability to accomplish, identify and address are three components most of the workshops will probably (explore) in some way. For example, some people didn’t know they had a skill that was sellable during the pandemic. My workshop will focus on giving people the tools to be able to do what we’ve done as a nation, as a city, (regarding) how we’ve been able to scramble and find something that works in order to get us to the next level. I want people to do that in their own lives.”

‘The Signature: A Poetic Medley Show’ returns

A particular highlight of the April 16 lineup is the return of OFP’s “The Signature: A Poetic Medley Show,” a thought-provoking, off-Broadway-centric spoken word showcase which has entertained audiences with an edgy essence for over 10 years. The 8 p.m. performance is expected to feature local and regional talent.

“‘The Signature’ has taken on a life of its own,” Nate noted. “It is still impactful. ‘The Signature’ is the foundation of the symposium because it (reflects) the importance of having great collaboration. This symposium is truly one of a kind. Once again, Dayton is at the forefront of healing, love and compassion. There are also people outside of Ohio who need healing so we (are proud) to offer a chance to virtually connect (broadly) and get the word out there.”

“We’re all in need of some happiness, healing and connection,” echoed Furaha Henry-Jones, Sinclair Community College poet laureate and English professor. “Through the home of urban creative arts’ vision, the Dayton region is birthing a new way for us to come together and learn in an interactive, fun, meaningful way. The symposium is opening a door to the kind of future artists need to feed their work and souls – collaborative, eclectic, healing.”

General admission tickets are $45. College student tickets are $20 (ID required). For more information about how to register or for a complete schedule of events including the Black Futures Panel, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-urban-creative-arts-healing-and-performance-symposium-tickets-14257106039. This event was supported in part by a Special Projects Grant funded by the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District and administered by Culture Works.

