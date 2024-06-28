Vivid Sweets serves crepes, waffles, milkshakes, more at Mall at Fairfield Commons

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The sweet shop opened in the food court between Chick-fil-A and Auntie Anne’s in October 2023. Alhmoud, who is originally from Jordan, came to the United States four years ago to be with his family. When he first saw the food court at the mall, he thought a crepe and waffle place would fit right in.

“My thought was only like a small booth maybe somewhere here, but when I found out there was an available space in the food court — it’s an opportunity.”

He said crepes and waffles are popular in Jordan, so he’s bringing something from home to here.

Alhmoud is a marketeer and his business partner has experience in the food and beverage industry. His business partner owns Chilli’s Wings & Rings, located at 3103 N. Gettysburg Ave., and Gyro Max, located at 4884 Airway Road in Riverside.

Vivid Sweets offers several different flavors of crepes and waffles such as triple chocolate with Nutella, strawberry cheesecake, blueberry cheesecake, Lotus Biscoff cheesecake and Oreo.

They also have bubble waffles and pancake bites where customers can choose their own sauces and toppings. The shop’s most popular drink is the caramel macchiato, but they have espresso, lattes and frappuccinos as well.

If you’re looking for ice cream, brownie batter is a favorite or you can get a milkshake, “freakshake” or taco ice cream. The freakshakes are topped with tons of toppings. For example, the Colorful Carnival is topped with a donut, candy and cotton candy around the straw of the shake.

Because everything is fresh and made-to-order, the shop does have pagers to give to customers allowing them to sit down in the food court or shop around while their food or drinks are being made.

In the future, Alhmoud hopes to expand. He said they are in the very early stages, but he would like Vivid Sweets to become a franchise.

How to go

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. It is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.