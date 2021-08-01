VOICES: Dayton water department earns national recognition

Our Water Utility & Field Operations Division is responsible for a water distribution system with approximately 800 miles of water mains. This system is part of a network that contains 16 water storage facilities with an 88-million gallon capacity. The city’s distribution system is divided into north and south, with downtown Dayton as the dividing line. The Miami Treatment Plant supplies water to the north side, and the Ottawa Treatment Plant covers the south side. The entire city of Dayton’s distribution system can be supplied from either treatment plant campus if needed.

The Ottawa Pump Station and Miami North/South Pump Stations have multiple service pumps — all these systems provide additional redundancy to ensure safe water for customers. All pump stations, elevated storage tanks and reservoirs in Dayton’s system are controlled through our Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, isolated from all other systems for cybersecurity reasons. SCADA is also used by treatment plant operators to monitor water quality in the distribution system.

Since 2013, our Engineering Division has deployed an enhanced repair and replacement program for the Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Systems, investing $213 million during this period. The department closely tracks existing projects and continues to investigate new technologies such as “smart water and smart sewer systems,” which enhance water quality and safety. Our engineers are also installing sensors within the water distribution system to better define and monitor system pressures and executing a large valve maintenance program for the repair and rehabilitation of large diameter water mains.

In the end, most importantly, are the people who work in these divisions. They’re the people you see at the store, at school and at church. They’re your neighbors and they depend on the same safe, high-quality water as you. The people who make up our city of Dayton Department of Water work every day to fulfill their mission: to be our region’s nationally recognized provider of premier water services.

Shelley Dickstein has been the Dayton city manager since 2016.