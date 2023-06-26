X

Waffle House may be coming to Centerville

A new Waffle House may be coming to Centerville.

The work session preceding Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled Centerville Planning Commission meeting includes an application for a major site plan for Waffle House at 9555 Dayton Lebanon Pike.

The 24-hour breakfast chain, known for its all-star special that includes waffles and hash browns, would be constructed between La Piñata and LCNB National Bank.

Waffle House has been operating since 1955, with each restaurant remaining open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are more than 1,900 Waffle House locations open in 25 states — mostly in the Southeast region of the country.

The restaurant chain has several other locations in the region including 4382 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, 1210 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton, 4912 Springboro Pike in Moraine and 2226 Needmore Road in Dayton. Waffle House is projected to open another location at 1963 Harner Drive in Xenia next year.

Reporting by Staff Writer Natalie Jones was included in this report.

