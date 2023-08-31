Warped Wing, Centerville PalMar studios announce ‘Triangle Park’ partnership, special edition can

Two Dayton-area favorites are teaming up to recognize Dayton history.

Centerville’s PalMar Studios announced a partnership with Warped Wing Brewing Co. Thursday to produce a special edition beer can celebrating the release of “Triangle Park,” an upcoming documentary that highlights the birth of what became the National Football League in Dayton.

Warped Wing will feature the special can wrapping on its Trotwood Lager, a light beer that stands at 4% ABV (alcohol by volume).

The commemorative cans will be available everywhere Warped Wing is sold starting Sept. 28, while supplies last.

“It’s an honor to have Warped Wing — Dayton’s best craft brewery — as a partner on Triangle Park,” said Allen Farst, writer and director of the film and founder of PalMar Studios. “They have been so committed to helping our film get the story out about the first-ever NFL game played in our hometown. The commemorative beer can they designed will be a hit for our community.”

“We’re all about celebrating Dayton’s rich history,” said Nick Bowman, co-founder and vice president of sales and marketing at Warped Wing.

In an interview Thursday, Farst said he and Bowman talked off and on for about a year before designing the can.

“It made more sense to do a special, commemorative wrap of (the) Trotwood (lager),” Farst said. “We ended up saying, ‘Let’s go.’”

The can will be perfect for “football parties” or any occasion celebrating Dayton history, he said.

“Nick went the extra mile of creating beer tap handles” commemorating the film, too, he said. The first ones can be seen pouring this weekend at Alter Fest, he added.

September 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the first-ever NFL game, played in Dayton at Triangle Park.

Dayton-based filmmaker and documentarian Farst — who played football at Vandalia Butler High School ― has been working on a movie exploring the Triangles’ first game since before 2020.

He was deep into research when he launched a fundraising effort seeking support from local corporate sponsors and residents via a Kickstarter program. (Learn more at triangleparkmovie.com.)

“We wouldn’t be making the film without corporate support,” Farst said.

Key sponsors included Robert W. Baird & Co., an employee-owned international financial services firm; the Gene Group, a Centerville Century21 office; the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Heidelberg distributing.

Farst is the creative force behind “Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man,” as well as numerous commercials and music videos. He has also produced films for David Letterman’s IndyCar Series race team, Rahal, Letterman, Lanigan.

Since there was no footage of that first Triangle Park game, Farst and his crew shot reenactments in the park and shot some scenes downtown as well, with actors performing football plays or other scenes in period gear and period clothing. Some scenes were filmed in Canton, Ohio, too.

Farst expects the film to drop in theaters in the 32 NFL markets (plus about 18 additional markets) around Nov. 1, with likely a 17-day run or close to it. It is slated to come out worldwide around Thanksgiving.

It should be available on Amazon Prime, Farst said.