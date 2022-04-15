WATCH: After 171 days in shelter, dog receives impromptu massage

According to the humane society in a release, April 14 marks 171 days that Lollie has been in the shelter.

“She is absolutely the sweetest and most lovable dog we have and she adores people. Recently, our staff couldn’t resist giving her a few cuddles and that turned into a mini massage and spa day for our Lollie,” the release said, adding, “She is the epitome of relaxation!”