WATCH: Beaver is in creek in where else but Beavercreek

We now have proof that Beavercreek is aptly named.
A beaver was captured on video camera swimming in a creek, also aptly named Little Beaver Creek, in where else but Beavercreek.
The beaver was spotted in the water Wednesday from the Creekside Trail.
Welcome to Beavercreek, we do, in fact, have beavers in creeks. pic.twitter.com/gg9mvfNjKr— London Bishop (@LBishopDDN) April 7, 2022
