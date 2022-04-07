dayton logo
X

WATCH: Beaver is in creek in where else but Beavercreek

Credit: London Bishop

caption arrowCaption

Credit: London Bishop

Local News
By
1 hour ago

We now have proof that Beavercreek is aptly named.

A beaver was captured on video camera swimming in a creek, also aptly named Little Beaver Creek, in where else but Beavercreek.

The beaver was spotted in the water Wednesday from the Creekside Trail.

In Other News
1
COVID hospitalizations continue to drop, cases steady in Ohio
2
Old Dayton hotel could be home to apartments, golf simulators, bowling
3
Free tree seedlings available at 2nd Street Market April 24
4
Long-delayed UDF in south suburbs set for construction this fall
5
Winter guard championships return to Dayton after long COVID break

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top