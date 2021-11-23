WATCH: Dayton police rescue puppy next to dumpster

Two Dayton police officers rescued a whining puppy early Monday who was between a dumpster and trash pile.
The Dayton Police Department released body camera video of the black and white puppy’s rescue.
Officers Austin Palmer and Joshua Wiesman responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a puppy that had been whimpering for some time, according to a social media post.
The low temperature reached 28 degrees early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Palmer is the one who discovered the puppy next to the dumpster, and the video showed the pup lick his hand and the officer pick up the pup.
The offers warmed the puppy in their cruiser and another officer is serving as a foster dad, according to the department.
#MondayMotivation Off. Palmer & Off. Wiesman responded to a call of an animal whimpering & it'd been going on for a while. Off. Palmer found the source, a puppy b/t a dumpster & trash pile. The officers warmed up the pup in the cruiser & another officer is serving as a foster dad pic.twitter.com/ZdUCykA50b— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 22, 2021
About the Author