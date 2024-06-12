Watch for free: Alpha 5 balloon to be inflated at Air Force museum one last time

Explore Larry Connor plans to take submersible down more than two miles to visit Titanic

This event is free and open to the public.

Museum visitors will have a chance to see the fully inflated balloon and meet the team who set a skydiving world record.

In September 2023, Miami Twp. real estate investor Larry Connor was part of a team of four U.S. Air Force pararescue specialists in setting a Guinness World Record for the highest HALO (high altitude, low opening) formation skydive at 38,139 feet, the museum noted.

Connor led the team as captain.

Fully inflated, the balloon stands as tall as a 15-story building — it’s the largest balloon ever manufactured in the United States — and, as someone with some math skills and imagination figured out, it could hold 573,000 basketballs inside it, Dayton Daily News writer Tom Archdeacon noted last year.

Asked about the jump, Connor told Archdeacon: “Imagine getting to the top floor of the Empire State Building and stepping through the elevator door, but there’s no elevator (car) and instantly you’re just plummeting straight down the shaft with no resistance.”

The Alpha 5 Project helped raise more than $1 million for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which helps the families of fallen soldiers, the museum said.

This event is weather-dependent, the museum cautioned.

