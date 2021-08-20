‘We feel strongly these people should be honored’: Car show to raise money for Dayton firefighter’s memorial

The “Firefighters Prayer” is engraved on the stone along with the names of the deceased dating back to 1900. There is no longer room to add more names and the union has a list of 10 firefighters that should be included.

Initial estimates for the additional monument stones have reached $19,000.

“To be classified as a line of duty death means you died from a direct result of doing your job,” Bristow said. “We feel strongly these people should be honored.”

Caption Dayton Firefighters Local 136 is planning a fundraiser for a memorial to fallen firefighters. The current memorial, located at the Firefigher's Activiy Center, has run out of room for additional names. Pickhead’s Car & Bike Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Dayton Firefighter’s Activity Center, 3616 Needmore Rd. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Organizers said this will be the first of an annual event and hope to see up to 200 vehicles – classics, hot rods, custom, modern and muscle cars – at the show.

Custom trophies and awards and Best In Show will be awarded.

Caption Dayton Firefighters Local 136 is planning a fundraiser for a memorial to fallen firefighters. The current memorial, located at the Firefigher's Activiy Center, has run out of room for additional names. Pickhead’s Car & Bike Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Dayton Firefighter’s Activity Center, 3616 Needmore Rd. Custom trophies will be awarded. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Registration for vehicles will be held between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and costs $10. Spectators get in free to the day long event.

Food trucks, live music from a DJ and merchandise sales will be on site. A rainout date has been scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12.

For more information follow the Pickhead’s Car & Bike Show Facebook page or call (937) 750-0888.