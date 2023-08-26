‘We sometimes feel like we’re restoring a piece of art’

As a high school art teacher and fine artist, Carlee Bollin honed the perfect approach to renovation when she and her husband Patrick purchased their Dayton home in February 2015.

“I’ve created inspiration boards on Pinterest and have done room mockups in Procreate,” a digital drawing program, she said. “It’s definitely helped to put ideas together to get ideas for what a space could look like. It’s also helped us to change directions and try something different.”

While she admits the internet is definitely a great resource, “some of our choices have come from our house speaking to us about what is best. We’ve ordered many samples (and bought/returned various decor items) through the process of making everything work together in the correct way. Sometimes you just trial and error until you get it right.”

MID-CENTURY MOOD

Built in 1961, the over 2,200-square-foot home reflects the Mid-Century Modern aesthetic with its functionality and clean lines, according to Bollin, yet in a tastefully modest fashion. The linear design of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is timeless and reflects an appreciation for nature, said Bollin.

Located on a hill, the almost 1-acre property delivers a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. As parents to 1½-year-old daughter Laurel, they enjoy the easy flow between interior and exterior spaces for playtime or entertaining.

“We aim for all of our decor and updates to be a mix of modern and vintage. Some of our updates look like they were done in the ‘60s,” Bollin said. “Other updates are more clearly new, but they fit the energy of the house. We also like to keep decor minimalistic but also comfortable and functional.”

The living room epitomizes the sleek and minimalist design for the which Mid-Century Modern attitude is famously known.

An original grass-cloth wall mural, for instance, has been preserved and with the Bollins’ careful placement of furniture, it works smashingly. “Everything was so thoughtfully done” by the previous homeowners, Bollin added.

TASTEFUL UPDATES

The Bollins had been house-hunting “for several months and learned that we wanted a unique home during our search,” Bollin said. “We loved that the previous owners took such amazing care of this home for over 50 years.” An older couple had lived there until they passed away, she added. After the property was listed, the couple made an offer. “We wanted to honor the space they created while also making tasteful updates to complement the original features.”

As such, the thirtysomething couple was intent on embracing yet respecting their home and its original vibe and personality.

“To me, the kitchen sold the house,” Bollin said. “We have worked to keep it the same. We have done some updates. We tiled the backsplash, for instance.”

ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE

An art studio is located in one-half of the family room, which is labeled “enclosed terrace” on the home’s blueprints, according to Bollin. With large, east-facing windows, the well-organized space provides great natural light for Bollin as she works on various projects.

Bollin’s medium is colored pencils, and her vibrant artwork pairs well with the home’s design sensibilities. She describes her style as “abstract expressionist with a focus on how colors and shapes communicate the passage of time.”

DIY OR NOT?

As far as updating or remodeling projects, the Bollins have rolled up their sleeves when possible and done the work themselves. Other jobs have been hired out.

“We’ve done a good mix of both,” said Bollin. “We pulled up carpet in almost every room (one room at a time) and replaced it with vinyl flooring ourselves. We decided to use tile in the utility room and kitchen; we did about half of that job ourselves before calling a pro. Tile is definitely left to the professionals!”

Currently, the couple is focused on putting finishing touches in the living room. “We are also searching for the perfect dining room table and chairs,” Bollin added.

WELCOME SURPRISE

“We have been continually surprised and appreciative of the condition of our home,” said Bollin. “It was lived in for over 50 years when we took ownership; and everything was so well-maintained, like it was never even used. It’s truly an amazing home, and we sometimes feel like we’re restoring a piece of art.”

WORDS OF WISDOM

What tips would Bollin offer to others who are renovating or refreshing their abode?

“Definitely be patient,” she stressed. “There are so many shows and videos where people are renovating a room in what feels like a few hours. Take your time and really choose things you love. Also, if you can, choose a house that you feel connected with and decorate around its unique features. It’s always sad to me when people make a unique space look bland and ordinary.”