WEEKEND EVENTS: Comedy, music, dance and more

After being limited to a livestream concert in 2020, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has returned to the road for its annual holiday tour, including a pair of concerts at the Nutter Center in Fairborn on Saturday, Dec. 4. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

2) Trans-Siberian Orchestra

After being relegated to a single livestream concert last holiday season, the members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra were itching to return to in-person performances. The top-grossing live act is now back on the road for the 25th anniversary of “Christmas Eve and Others Stories.” As the progressive rock did every year before the pandemic hit, Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the area for a pair of performances at the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, on Saturday, Dec. 4. Show times are 3 and 8 p.m. Cost: $49.50 to $89.50. Call 937-775-4789 or visit www.nuttercenter.com.

"The Hip Hop Nutcracker" is slated Friday, Dec. 3 at the Victoria Theatre courtesy of Dayton Live's Dayton Children's Family Series. Credit: CONTRIBUTED

3) “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker”

Dayton Children’s Family Series celebrates the holiday season with “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker.” Director-choreographer Jennifer Weber’s contemporary update of the longtime seasonal favorite features a DJ, a dozen dancers, a violinist and hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow, who opens the show with a short set. “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” is presented at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Cost: $39 to $89. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

4) Dayton Philharmonic

Although she was born in California, Shayna Steele has found a home in New York as a jazz vocalist and Broadway performer. Her latest album, “Watch Me Fly,” was released in 2019. Steele is making a trip to town to join Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for a pair of SuperPops series concerts. The program includes “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “We Three Kings of the Orient,” “Silent Night” and “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo.” The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “Holiday Pops” at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4. Cost: $26 to $85. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

Jazz vocalist and Broadway performer Shayna Steele joins the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for "Holiday Pops" at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5) “Season’s Greetings”

Local theater vets Gina Handy and Philip Drennen have partnered with celebrated Dayton musician Deron Bell for a unique holiday program. “Season’s Greetings,” opening at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, on Thursday, Dec. 9, is a live musical cabaret featuring “Jingle Bells,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and other holiday favorites. “Season’s Greetings” is also presented on Dec. 10, 12, 15, 16 and 19. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $25 to $35. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

left to right: Philip Drennen, Gina Handy and Deron Bell of "Season's Greetings." Credit: CONTRIBUTED

6) Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus

After taking its entire 2020-2021 season off due to COVID-19 concerns, Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus is back with an abbreviated 2021-2022 season. First up is its annual holiday concert, “Naughty & Nice,” presented at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, on Saturday, Dec. 4. Concerts are presented at 2 and 6 p.m. There is no intermission or after-concert reception. Cost: $20 online or at the door. Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus, which was founded in 2003, continues its season with “Flashback” at Dayton Masonic Center on June 4. Visit www.daytongaymenschorus.org.

7) South Dayton Dance Theatre

Artistic director and choreographer Erin Robbins has a big night planned when South Dayton Dance Theatre presents its 27th annual holiday show at Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5. Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $15 to $35 adults, $15 children younger than 12. $300 for VIP tables of six. Livestream tickets are available. After Saturday’s performance, SDDT is hosting its first Snowflake Ball at the Masonic Center from 9 -10:30 p.m. Cost: $20 per person. Parent sponsor packages are $80 for admission for two and two-drink tickets or $100 for admission for three and three drink tickets. Call 937-435-5052 or visit www.sddt.org.

The Bach Society of Dayton presents "Sweets Sounds of the Holidays" tonight at Kettering Adventist Church. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8) Bach Society of Dayton

When Dayton Bach Society dissolved in 2002 after a 28-year run, a group of determined singers weren’t ready to stop singing. That same year, they formed Bach Society of Dayton with the goal of keeping classical choral music alive in Dayton. Nearly 20 years later, the organization is still going strong with music director John Neely and accompanist R. Alan Kimbrough. Bach Society of Dayton is getting into the spirit of the season with “Sweet Sounds of the Holidays” at Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The Kettering Advent Ringers will also perform. Cost: $20 adults, $10 students, free children 12 and younger. Call 937-294-2224 or visit www.bachsocietyofdayton.org.

9) “Rike’s Holiday Windows Spectacular”

A visit to the Rike’s Holiday Windows Spectacular has long been a downtown tradition each holiday season. However, this year it is also an original production based on the attraction and created by the cast and crew. The Friday night presentation of “Rike’s Holiday Windows Spectacular” is sold out but tickets are still available for two shows at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton on Saturday, Dec. 4. Show times are 1 and 4 p.m. Cost: $5. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

10) Dayton Music Club

“Silent Night,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” and “A Winter Carol” are among the seasonal favorites planned for Dayton Music Club’s Christmas Recital and Luncheon. The holiday program, at Dayton Woman’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, features sopranos Donna Reece and Kylene Terhune, flautist Sarah Robetson and other performers. Music begins at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m. Cost: The recital is free, lunch is $20 and reservations are required by Dec. 2. Masks and social distancing are recommended. Call 937-297-0463 or visit daytonmusicclub.org.

