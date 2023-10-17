Wegerzyn Gardens hosts Saturday event great for children: Here’s how to go

Five Rivers MetroParks welcomes visitors to explore the harvest season outdoors during Fall Family Adventure from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave.

Supported by the Wegerzyn Gardens Foundation, Fall Family Adventure offers a mix of traditional festival fun and hands-on educational opportunities that highlight how plants and animals change in the fall season.

“Families with young children really enjoy this event because it’s less focused on Halloween – which may be a bit too scary for some – and is more so a celebration of autumn and all the ways to enjoy the season outdoors,” said MetroParks education coordinator Betty Hoevel.

Fall Family Adventure activities include:

Entertainment: Live music, a magician, storytelling and facepainting

Plants and animals: MetroParks animal ambassadors, fall plant activities, plus all the gardens and trails are open to explore

Games: Leaf jumping, pumpkin scavenger hunt, pumpkin stacking, dress a scare crow, night animal sounds game and pumpkin bean bag toss

Crafts: Fall leaf necklace, pinecone animals, leaf rubbing, leaf crowns and leaf insects

Visitors are welcome to enjoy warm drinks and a marshmallow roast near the formal gardens.

Volunteers ages 14 and over are needed at the event to provide program support by hosting activities, games and crafts. Those who are interested in volunteering to help support Fall Family Adventure can visit www.metroparks.org/volunteer to sign up on MetroParks’ Get Connected volunteer site.

Registration is requested, but walk-ins are welcome. Registration is available online by visiting metroparks.org/programs.