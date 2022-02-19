Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

West Carrollton hosting Mardi Gras festivities

West Carrollton upcoming Mardi Gras festivities. City of West Carrollton.

caption arrowCaption
West Carrollton upcoming Mardi Gras festivities. City of West Carrollton.

Local News
By Holly Souther
13 minutes ago

West Carrollton will be hosting the start of Mardi Gras in the Carrollton Centre area March 1.

The block party is on the North Elm Street between Central Avenue and Main Street downtown.

The event is 5 to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks from Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Claybourne Grille, Cumberland Kettle Corn, and McNasty’s, according to a press release from the City of West Carrollton’s office. There will also be a Dayton Mobile DJ.

“We’re very excited to hold our first event of the year in our downtown area,” Public Relations Director Heidi Van Antwerp said. “West Carrollton high school art students have been painting the windows down the block to get us ready for the party and we can’t wait to dress in our purple, green and gold.”

People attending the event early will receive Mardi Gras beads and masks along with a delicacy called “King cup cakes.” Balloon animals, face painting and mini-floats for children are also expected to be among some of the activities.

“This event is for the whole family. Dress up, put on your beads and masks, come grab dinner, maybe dance a little and have a whole lot of fun while we celebrate Fat Tuesday,” said Pegge Bellamy, the event coordinator.

In Other News
1
FDA recalls powdered baby formula following reported illnesses
2
Ohio State Fair returns this summer, will be open to the public
3
Rainfall today breaks records, some over 100 years old
4
Ohio reports fewest number of COVID inpatients since August
5
Dayton history headlines: 6 front-page stories to remember from this...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top