West Carrollton kicks off week-long Sandmazing sand sculpture event

37 minutes ago
Free ‘all-day’ kids event on Saturday

The city of West Carrollton has kicked off its first annual week-long Sandmazing event, featuring artwork from award-winning sand carvers across from Fire State 56, 1 South Elm St.

According to a release, Sandmazing culminates with a free kids event on Saturday, June 11 from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., including a “massive” sandbox, giant sand sculptures, a mobile zip line, bounce houses, water slides, face painting, photo booths and more, all free for kids and parents.

ExploreWest Carrollton partners with developers for river district project

There will be a “Heroes Corner” that will have a blow-up obstacle course contributed by the U.S. National Guard recruitment officers, as well as fire trucks, police cruisers and, at noon, K9 unit demonstration from the West Carrollton police and fire department. Ranger Vic will also be performing and blowing balloon animals from noon to 2 p.m..

The event will include food trucks and for those over 21, the city said it will include a small beer garden with beer and seltzer for sale to sponsor West Carrollton’s WCRA Wee Pirates’ local youth football, cheerleading and softball leagues.

The city said it is offering the event in partnership with Dillin Events, and is sponsored by the University of Dayton Courtyard by Marriott, iHeart Radio and Cox First Media, parent of the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com.

West Carrollton said that the event is part of a larger program of largely free and open to the public events to go along with real estate development along the Great Miami River. The program will include multiple large events, including Sandmazing, and a concert series as a prelude to larger real estate moves to revitalize the city.

Daniel Susco

Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com

