Whaley, DeWine lead governor primary in early results

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine lead the Ohio governor’s race in the first batch of early returns, posted on the Ohio secretary of state’s website within a few minutes of the 7:30 p.m. poll closing.
Whaley leads fellow Democrat John Cranley by more than 66% to 33%. DeWine leads his three Republican challengers with more than 58% of the vote, while his rivals Jim Renacci drew more than 22%, Joe Blystone nearly 17%, and Ron Hood less than 2%.
But those results are from fewer than 55,000 votes cast, with many more to come.
In Other News
1
Hundreds without power as storms roll through area
2
Deadline for REAL ID is one year away. Are you ready?
3
Troy man takes off on TikTok making videos on indigenous American...
4
Early voting, absentee ballot request up in Ohio from 2018 primary...
5
Pop duo including local grad advances to ‘American Song Contest’ finals
About the Author