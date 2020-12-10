What to know about giving gift cards

It is best to use a gift card as quickly as possible, even those with no expiration date. This will reduce the chance the card will be lost or stolen or that the business will close before you’ve used the card, the consumer advocate newsletter on the Ohio Attorney General’s Office website advises.

Gift cards are protected under state and federal law. In Ohio, gift cards in any form — electronic, paper, etc. — cannot expire for at least two years in most cases. Under federal law, gift cards issued in electronic form for a specific amount cannot expire for at least five years. Pay attention to a card’s expiration date, especially when buying a gift card from a reseller.