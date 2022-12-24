Where is Santa? Follow him with satellites and radar

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has kept watch for more than six decades over the jolly old elf’s flight path from the North Pole as he guides his reindeer-driven sleigh on his magical journey.

NORAD tracks everything that flies in and around North America 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in defense of the homeland. On Dec. 24, NORAD has a special mission to also track Santa, beginning at 6 a.m.