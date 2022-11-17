Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Donations can be dropped off 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. today and Friday at 5505 North Dixie Drive. They are also asking for grocery store gift cards and those can be dropped off at the same time.

For more information, visit https://withgodsgracepantry.org.

Turkey Drop Off is Nov. 20

House of Bread is hosting a drop off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 Orth Ave., Dayton where people can donate turkeys. House of Bread feeds hundreds of families in the community.

For more information, call 937-226-1520 or visit www.houseofbread.org.

Holiday Meal Program

The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission presents a free Holiday Meal Program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at 627 Edwin C. Moses Blvd. East Plaza 4th floor, Dayton.

Qualified veterans may receive a $200 food gift card to Aldi. Limited quantity available.

Veterans should bring: Veteran ID or DD 214, proof of Montgomery County residency and proof of income. First come, first served.

For more information, call 937-225-4801 or visit www.mcvsc.org/holidaymeal.

Thanksgiving Give Back

Community Helping Hands is having a free Thanksgiving dinner at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at Lux Barber Lounge, 1115 W. Third St., Dayton.

Help needed for Thanksgiving Turkey Giveway

Miami Valley Meals will be hosting its Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Free frozen Thanksgiving turkey takeaway meals will be distributed to neighbors in need at the following locations:

Trotwood-Madison High School, 4440 N. Union Road, Trotwood - 9 a.m. - noon

University of Dayton Arena, 1801 S Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton - 9 a.m. - noon

Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton - Noon - 3 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, 1828 W Stewart St., Dayton - Noon - 3 p.m.

Fairborn Phoenix, 34 S. Broad St., Fairborn - Noon to 3 p.m.

There are lots of great ways to help volunteer to help pack meals in the MVM kitchen and volunteers will help hand out meals the day before Thanksgiving at the University of Dayton Arena at 8:15 a.m. or Trotwood-Madison High School at 8:15 a.m.). People can give a donation to MVM to help them continue to feed the community.

To volunteer or receive more information, visit www.miamivalleymeals.org.