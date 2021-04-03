Which retail stores are open, closed on Easter Sunday?

Need a grocery store? Kroger is open, though Kroger pharmacies will be closed after 3 p.m., according to their website. Stores that will remain open include Dollar General, Fresh Market (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Meijer (hours may be modified), Trader Joe’s, Walmart (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) and Whole Foods (closing two hours early).

Closed stores include: