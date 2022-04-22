White Castle adding new slider to menu permanently and new Coke flavor

BreakingNews
Studio legend Alan Parsons to perform at Schuster
Local News
By Business Staff
2 hours ago

White Castle is rolling out a new, permanent menu item — a slider inspired by the first hamburger White Castle made when it opened its doors in 1921 and a new version of Coca-Cola.

Called The 1921 Slider, the new burger marks 101 years of slider innovations.

“The 1921 Slider brings our menu full circle to the hamburger that started it all,” said Lynn Blashford, chief marketing officer for White Castle. “It’s been so popular in our limited release that we can’t wait for Cravers in all of our restaurant markets to enjoy this fresh take on our 101-year-old slider recipe.”

The 1921 Slider is a thick beef patty, seared and seasoned to perfection, then topped with cheddar cheese, grilled caramelized onions, a slice of Roma tomato, lettuce and pickles.

White Castle also began offering a new drink option — Coca-Cola Crème Soda — to complement the new 1921 Slider. Consumers can get the crème soda at White Castle before anywhere else, according to the company.

White Castle has been serving Coca-Cola since it first opened 101 years ago, when the soft drink, sliders, coffee and apple pie were the only items on the menu.

White Castle said it tested The 1921 Slider in Cincinnati last spring, using customer feedback to guide the eventual build of the slider.

White Castle employs several hundred workers in the Dayton area at its Vandalia plant where sliders are made.

