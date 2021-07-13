White Castle breaks ground on $27M expansion to double size of Vandalia food plant

Today, about 140 people work at the Capstone Way plant. The expansion will add two production lines at a facility that’s already quite busy. Bill Ingram, former White Castle chief executive and father of current CEO Lisa Ingram, said the Vandalia plant recently set a record, producing 500,000 sandwiches in a single day.

Construction will start Wednesday, weather permitting.

“It’s an amazing story when you think about it,” Rife said. “We started with a couple of little hamburger stands, and here we are today with 368 restaurants, eight manufacturing plants and we’re feeding cravers all over the country.”

Shovels for the groundbreaking at the ready. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Columbus-based White Castle broke ground for the original 100,000-square-foot facility near the Dayton International Airport in the summer of 2012, and company officials have said that operation, with about 160 employees, has proven over the years to be a good investment for the business.

Located on 17 acres off U.S. 40 and Peters Pike, the Vandalia plant was designed to produce more than 16,000 hamburgers per hour per production line. The plant opened in late 2013, quickly hiring more than 100 employees in early days.

Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority trustees last year approved involvement in the project, unanimously approving a capital lease structure that will shield the White Castle expansion from sales taxes on materials purchased for construction in Vandalia.

The 99-year-old fast food chain and food producer says it “pioneered” the fast food hamburger and later the frozen distribution of its iconic Slider.