White Castle offers up Stuffin’ Muffins recipe for Thanksgiving

White Castle is offering a stuffing recipe for Thanksgiving: the Kickin’ Southwest Stuffin’ Muffins. This spicy take on the holiday staple continues White Castle’s tradition of providing unique stuffing recipes using Sliders.
The Kickin’ Southwest Stuffin’ Muffins are packed with corn, green onions, chili powder, a variety of peppers, and the main ingredient — Jalapeño Cheese Sliders.
The recipes for White Castle’s Kickin’ Southwest Stuffin’ Muffins and its Original Slider Stuffing are below. For the other stuffing recipes and additional recipe ideas using White Castle menu items, visit www.whitecastle.com/food/recipes.
White Castle Kickin’ Southwest Stuffin’ Muffins
Prep Time: 5 to 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: Approx. 18
Ingredients:
1. 10 TBLS Butter
2. 12 Jalapeño Sliders chopped into ½ inch pieces
3. 3 large jalapeño peppers diced (1 cup) - leave the seeds for a spicier muffin
4. 1 poblano pepper diced (1 cup) – leave the seeds for more spice
5. 1 red bell pepper diced (1 cup)
6. 1 cup frozen corn
7. Green onion sliced (2/3 cup)
8. 2 TBLS chili powder
9. 1 tsp salt
10. ½ tsp pepper
11. 3 eggs
12. 1½ cups chicken broth
13. ½ cup breadcrumbs
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat.
3. Add diced peppers and sauté until soft.
4. Add the corn and green onions, turn off heat.
5. Add chili powder, salt and pepper.
6. In a large bowl, mix vegetables with sliders and breadcrumbs.
7. Combine your broth and eggs.
8. Pour broth & egg mixture over slider mixture and blend well.
9. Scoop into buttered muffin tin or use cupcake wrappers.
White Castle Original Slider Stuffing Recipe
Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Servings: about 9 cups of stuffing (enough for a 10- to 12-pound turkey)
Ingredients:
1. 10 to 12 White Castle Original Sliders, no pickles (from a Castle restaurant or a local retailer)
2. 1½ cups diced celery
3. 1¼ teaspoons ground thyme
4. 1½ teaspoons ground sage
5. ¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
6. ¼ cup chicken broth (or 1 cup for casserole version)
Instructions:
1. Tear the Sliders into bite-sized pieces and put into a large mixing bowl.
2. Add diced celery and seasonings.
3. Add ¼ cup of chicken broth and toss well.
4. Put stuffing into cavity of the turkey and cook as you normally would.
5. If cooking stuffing as a casserole, add an additional ¾ cup of chicken broth and toss well.
6. Spray or oil a 2-quart casserole dish.
7. Transfer stuffing to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
