White Castle offers up Stuffin’ Muffins recipe for Thanksgiving

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: Approx. 18

Ingredients:

1. 10 TBLS Butter

2. 12 Jalapeño Sliders chopped into ½ inch pieces

3. 3 large jalapeño peppers diced (1 cup) - leave the seeds for a spicier muffin

4. 1 poblano pepper diced (1 cup) – leave the seeds for more spice

5. 1 red bell pepper diced (1 cup)

6. 1 cup frozen corn

7. Green onion sliced (2/3 cup)

8. 2 TBLS chili powder

9. 1 tsp salt

10. ½ tsp pepper

11. 3 eggs

12. 1½ cups chicken broth

13. ½ cup breadcrumbs

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat.

3. Add diced peppers and sauté until soft.

4. Add the corn and green onions, turn off heat.

5. Add chili powder, salt and pepper.

6. In a large bowl, mix vegetables with sliders and breadcrumbs.

7. Combine your broth and eggs.

8. Pour broth & egg mixture over slider mixture and blend well.

9. Scoop into buttered muffin tin or use cupcake wrappers.

White Castle Original Slider Stuffing Recipe

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: about 9 cups of stuffing (enough for a 10- to 12-pound turkey)

Ingredients:

1. 10 to 12 White Castle Original Sliders, no pickles (from a Castle restaurant or a local retailer)

2. 1½ cups diced celery

3. 1¼ teaspoons ground thyme

4. 1½ teaspoons ground sage

5. ¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

6. ¼ cup chicken broth (or 1 cup for casserole version)

Instructions:

1. Tear the Sliders into bite-sized pieces and put into a large mixing bowl.

2. Add diced celery and seasonings.

3. Add ¼ cup of chicken broth and toss well.

4. Put stuffing into cavity of the turkey and cook as you normally would.

5. If cooking stuffing as a casserole, add an additional ¾ cup of chicken broth and toss well.

6. Spray or oil a 2-quart casserole dish.

7. Transfer stuffing to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.