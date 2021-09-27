Who can get a COVID-19 booster? Ohio Department of Health gives guidelines.

The Ohio Department of Health released guidelines over the weekend on who is eligible to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The guidance applies to the Pfizer vaccine, which is also known as Comirnaty. The booster dose should be received six months after a person received the second dose.
The state health department’s guidelines include the following:
- People 65 and older or residents in long-term care settings should get a booster shot.
- People 50 to 64 with certain medical conditions should get a booster shot.
- People 18 to 49 with certain medical conditions may get a booster shot.
- People 18 and older with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their job or living in an institutional setting may get a booster shot.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with the following medical conditions are more likely to get severely ill from COVID:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung diseases (including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension
- Dementia or other neurological conditions
- Diabetes (type 1 and type 2)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions (including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)
- HIV
- Immunocompromised state
- Liver disease
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
- Smoking (current or former)
- Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
- Stroke or cerebrovascular disease
- Substance abuse disorders
Those who are eligible for the COVID-19 booster will be asked if they have one of the qualifying conditions, but will not be required to provide proof, according to ODH. Those with questions or concerns about the vaccine should talk to their health care provider, or can visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine for more information.
There are thousands of vaccine providers in Ohio, including walk-in clinics and facilities that allow patients to schedule an appointment. To find a vaccine provider visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-427-5634.
Patients should bring their vaccination card with them when receiving a booster shot. Those who lost their vaccine card should contact their vaccine provider or local health department.