Who can get a COVID-19 booster? Ohio Department of Health gives guidelines.

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases (including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 and type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV

Immunocompromised state

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking (current or former)

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease

Substance abuse disorders

Those who are eligible for the COVID-19 booster will be asked if they have one of the qualifying conditions, but will not be required to provide proof, according to ODH. Those with questions or concerns about the vaccine should talk to their health care provider, or can visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine for more information.

There are thousands of vaccine providers in Ohio, including walk-in clinics and facilities that allow patients to schedule an appointment. To find a vaccine provider visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-427-5634.

Patients should bring their vaccination card with them when receiving a booster shot. Those who lost their vaccine card should contact their vaccine provider or local health department.