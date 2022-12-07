Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton

Brown bought the old Timothy Squires house high on a hill in east Dayton in 1840. A forest and fruit trees surrounded the house, which topped a 100-acre plot, all within the Dayton city limits. He named the house Pleasant Hill.

He was the first person in Dayton to use natural gas. The natural gas company had a pipe in front of his house, which he lit every evening.

His business continued to flourish. He increased his facilities for manufacturing brick in the large brickyard on the northern portion of his 100-acre tract of land and had many contracts for public and private buildings.

In 1848, he was elected a member of the first school board in the city. After his term ended he was elected as a member of the Ohio legislature. Later he was made director of Ohio prisons and then a trustee of public works of the state of Ohio.

That concluded his political service, and in 1868 he purchased an interest in the firm of S.N. Brown and Son, which was led by his son Samuel.