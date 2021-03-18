Will Mike Turner run for U.S. Senate in 2022?

After nearly two decades in the U.S. House, Dayton Republican Mike Turner is taking a serious look at running for the U.S. Senate, sources close to Turner said.
“Nothing to say right now,” Turner responded when asked by the Dayton Daily News this week about his interest in the race.
In November, Turner won his 10th consecutive term in Congress when he beat political newcomer Desiree Tims in a district that leans Republican.
Turner decided to run for Dayton mayor in 1993. In a heavily Democratic city, Turner beat incumbent Democrat Clay Dixon in a close contest. He served eight years as mayor but lost his bid for a third term in November 2001. The following year, he ran for a Congressional seat long-held by Democrat Tony Hall, who left for a United Nations post.
He has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003, carving out expertise in military affairs and national security matters.
Republican Rob Portman announced in January that he wouldn’t seek reelection to a third term in the U.S. Senate, citing partisan rancor.
It opened the floodgates of speculation on which Democrats and Republicans would compete for the open seat in 2022.
On the Democratic side, former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton stepped down from a private foundation post to give a Senate run consideration; Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who announced she wouldn’t seek a third term, has said she may be interested; U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Niles, and House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, have indicated interest.
On the GOP side, former state treasurer Josh Mandel and former Ohio Republican Party chairwoman Jane Timken have both launched their campaigns and are competing to win over Trump voters.
Businessman Mike Gibbons, who ran in the GOP primary in 2018, launched a statewide “listening tour” this week in advance of a possible announcement.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that a super PAC supporting author J.D. Vance received a $10 million contribution from Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal. Vicki Hoffman, treasurer for Protect Ohio Values PAC, declined to comment.
The Cook Political Report ranks the Ohio race as leaning Republican.
Staff writer Kaitlin Schroeder contributed to this report.