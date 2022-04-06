dayton logo
Winter guard championships return to Dayton after long COVID break

Miamisburg High School World Guard performs at the Winter Guard International competition at UD Arena on Thursday morning. More than 12,000 participants from 350 winter guards and 250 percussion lines are competing at regional venues over the next two weeks including the Nutter Center, Hobart Arena, Cintas Center at Xavier University and BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University. This is the 33rd year the competition has been in Dayton. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News
1 hour ago

The winter guard international world championship competitions return to Dayton this week after a two-year break related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WGI Sport of the Arts World Championships featuring high school and independent color guard, percussion and winds teams from across the country and Canada will start Thursday and last until Sunday, April 24.

Beavercreek High School's Indoor Percussion Ensemble performed their 2019 "Sweet Dreams" show in Winter Guard International competition held at UD Arena. Dayton has hosted the competition, which now draws more than 12,000 competitors, since 1986. NICK FALZERANO / CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Nick Falzerano

More than 68,000 performers and spectators watched or took part in the 2019 championships, which injected about $24 million into the local economy, according to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The bureau says the turnout may be lower this year because of COVID’s ongoing impact on travel and live entertainment. WGI is shortening its competitive activities by a day.

Dayton hosts WGI Color Guard World Championships from Thursday, April 7, to Saturday, April, 9. The WGI Percussion World Championships are April 21 to 23, and the WGI Winds World Championships are April 23 and 24.

Events will be held at the University of Dayton Arena, Wright State University Nutter Center, Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati and Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University (formerly BB&T Arena).

WGI Sport of the Arts is a nonprofit that puts on indoor color guard, percussion and wind ensemble competitions.

